Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Monster Beverage Corp’s (MNST) Stock

The stock of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) has seen a 1.31% increase in the past week, with a -3.18% drop in the past month, and a 2.62% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for MNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.39% for MNST’s stock, with a 7.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) is above average at 39.75x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MNST is 692.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNST on July 29, 2025 was 5.55M shares.

MNST stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) has dropped by -0.74% compared to previous close of $60.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that MNST boosts margins to 56.5% through pricing and efficiency, showing resilience despite global headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rothschild & Co Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on June 13th of the current year.

MNST Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.45. In addition, Monster Beverage Corp saw 21.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from KELLY THOMAS J, who sold 27,000 shares at the price of $63.40 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, KELLY THOMAS J now owns 69,273 shares of Monster Beverage Corp, valued at $1,711,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Monster Beverage Corp stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 20.00%, with 16.48% for asset returns.

Based on Monster Beverage Corp (MNST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 199.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.