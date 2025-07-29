Evaluating the Ups and Downs of INVO Fertility Inc’s (IVF) Stock

The stock of INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) has seen a -49.28% decrease in the past week, with a -36.26% drop in the past month, and a -66.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for IVF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.76% for IVF stock, with a simple moving average of -88.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ: IVF) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IVF is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for IVF is 0.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. The average trading volume of IVF on July 29, 2025 was 1.69M shares.

IVF stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Fertility Inc (NASDAQ: IVF) has plunged by -17.61% when compared to previous closing price of $2.13, but the company has seen a -49.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that SARASOTA, Fla., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INVO Fertility, Inc. (“INVO”) (NASDAQ: IVF), a healthcare company focused on the fertility market, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-3 reverse split of its issued and outstanding and authorized common stock effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on July 21, 2025. Commencing with the opening of trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on July 21, 2025, the Company’s common stock will trade on a post-split basis under the same trading symbol, “IVF”.

IVF Trading at -51.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.02%, as shares sank -29.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVF fell by -45.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, INVO Fertility Inc saw -93.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IVF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Fertility Inc stands at -3.78%. The total capital return value is set at -1.86%. Equity return is now at value -679.99%, with -99.49% for asset returns.

Based on INVO Fertility Inc (IVF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -20.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, INVO Fertility Inc (IVF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.