Evaluating the Impact of 0.22% Increase on James Hardie Industries plc’s (JHX) Stock

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has seen a 2.86% increase in the past week, with a 4.77% gain in the past month, and a 11.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for JHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.12% for JHX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is above average at 27.57x. The 36-month beta value for JHX is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for JHX is 576.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of JHX on July 29, 2025 was 5.63M shares.

JHX stock’s latest price update

The stock of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) has increased by 0.22% when compared to last closing price of $26.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products – Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Quanex Building Products (NX) and James Hardie (JHX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of JHX

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JHX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for JHX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to JHX, setting the target price at $27.35 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

JHX Trading at 4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JHX rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.31. In addition, James Hardie Industries plc saw -22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for James Hardie Industries plc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 21.09%, with 8.36% for asset returns.

Based on James Hardie Industries plc (JHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 29.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $902.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.