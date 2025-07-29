Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has increased by 0.16% when compared to last closing price of $91.85.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-23 that Entegris (ENTG) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) is above average at 45.02x. The 36-month beta value for ENTG is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ENTG is 149.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ENTG on July 29, 2025 was 3.30M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

The stock of Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 9.98% rise in the past month, and a 13.96% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for ENTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for ENTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $85 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $119. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 16th, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENTG, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ENTG Trading at 13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.06. In addition, Entegris Inc saw -26.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Haris Clinton M., who sold 3,627 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Haris Clinton M. now owns 37,743 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $326,430 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.65%, with 3.70% for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $915.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.