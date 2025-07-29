Energous Corp (WATT): A Technical Analysis

WATT has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WATT is 33.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WATT on July 29, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

WATT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) has dropped by -9.02% compared to previous close of $0.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions (NASDAQ: WATT), a leader in over-the-air (OTA) wireless power networks, today announced preliminary results for its second quarter of 2025, reflecting significant progress in revenue growth, cost discipline, product innovation, and balance sheet strength.

WATT’s Market Performance

Energous Corp (WATT) has seen a -18.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 58.82% gain in the past month and a 50.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.33% for WATT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.43% for WATT’s stock, with a 6.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WATT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WATT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WATT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WATT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $2 based on the research report published on May 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WATT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3.50. The rating they have provided for WATT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2024.

WATT Trading at 37.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WATT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.95%, as shares surge +60.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WATT fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3955. In addition, Energous Corp saw -45.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WATT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.67% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Energous Corp stands at -14.48%. The total capital return value is set at -1.47%. Equity return is now at value -182.14%, with -114.59% for asset returns.

Based on Energous Corp (WATT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 698.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Energous Corp (WATT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.