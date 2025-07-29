Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.98% compared to its previous closing price of $2.96. However, the company has seen a -21.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-06-28 that Investors looking for stocks that can produce dramatic gains in a short amount of time will want to turn their heads toward the biopharmaceutical space. Chasing short-term gains isn’t the smartest way to invest, but hardly a month goes by without at least one stock from this industry shooting through the roof as the drugs it develops cross important milestones.

Is It Worth Investing in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDIT is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EDIT is 82.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.27% of that float. On July 29, 2025, EDIT’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has seen a -21.58% decrease for the week, with a 15.57% rise in the past month and a 66.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.09% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.67% for EDIT’s stock, with a 34.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on April 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EDIT, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

EDIT Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares surge +19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -21.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw -52.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Parison Amy, who sold 446 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Parison Amy now owns 17,506 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $769 using the latest closing price.

Burkly Linda, the EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of Editas Medicine Inc, sold 726 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that Burkly Linda is holding 69,519 shares at $1,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -8.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.97%. Equity return is now at value -140.82%, with -71.37% for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-231.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.