Dominion Energy Inc (D) Stock Sees a-1.28% Decrease

In the past week, D stock has gone up by 0.54%, with a monthly gain of 5.11% and a quarterly surge of 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Dominion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for D’s stock, with a 4.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76x compared to its average ratio. D has 36-month beta value of 0.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for D is 851.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of D on July 29, 2025 was 5.64M shares.

D stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has plunged by -1.28% when compared to previous closing price of $58.75, but the company has seen a 0.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Dominion Energy (D) closed at $58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to D, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

D Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +3.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.53. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw 11.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Sutherland Vanessa Allen, who purchased 475 shares at the price of $54.01 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Sutherland Vanessa Allen now owns 475 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $25,655 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 8.22%, with 2.18% for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.