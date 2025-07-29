Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has increased by 0.76% when compared to last closing price of $23.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-26 that Patience is hard, but essential. I explain why I’m doubling down on energy despite market impatience, fading reserves, and slow-moving macro tailwinds. U.S. shale is nearing an inflection point. With Tier 1 reserves dwindling, select companies still offer decades of inventory, value, and solid yield. Energy isn’t a fast trade. It’s a long game. I highlight overlooked opportunities that reward those who wait, even when the headlines scream otherwise.

Is It Worth Investing in Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) Right Now?

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRA is 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 9 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CTRA is 751.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRA on July 29, 2025 was 7.54M shares.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has seen a 3.12% increase for the week, with a -8.25% drop in the past month and a -6.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for Coterra Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.94% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

CTRA Trading at -5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.53. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from BELL STEPHEN P, who sold 100,000 shares at the price of $25.26 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, BELL STEPHEN P now owns 229,652 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $2,525,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.40%, with 5.72% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.3 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

