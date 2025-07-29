Cloudflare Inc (NET) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NET stock has gone up by 0.83%, with a monthly gain of 4.43% and a quarterly surge of 64.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Cloudflare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for NET’s stock, with a 50.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NET is 304.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.99% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of NET was 3.37M shares.

NET stock’s latest price update

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.50% in comparison to its previous close of $198.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that NET’s second-quarter 2025 results are likely to benefit from AI adoption, growth of the Workers Developer platform and global expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NET reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for NET stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NET, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

NET Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.76. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 162.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -7.35%, with -2.51% for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -27.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $65.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 39.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.