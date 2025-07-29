CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40%relation to previous closing price of $10.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.99% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCC) (NASDQ: CCCS), a leading cloud platform provider for the insurance and automotive industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Barak Eilam to its Board of Directors. A seasoned technology executive and former CEO of NICE Ltd., Eilam brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software, artificial intelligence (AI) and customer-engagement technologies. Mr. Eilam adds proven capabilities as CCC continues.

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) Right Now?

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 702.82x compared to its average ratio. CCCS has 36-month beta value of 0.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCCS is 543.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCCS on July 29, 2025 was 7.67M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

The stock of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has seen a 2.99% increase in the past week, with a 7.20% rise in the past month, and a 11.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of -2.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

CCCS Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from De Crescenzo Neil E., who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $8.54 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, De Crescenzo Neil E. now owns 213,429 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $853,560 using the latest closing price.

Young Lauren, the Director of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, sold 30,000,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Young Lauren is holding 1,562,344 shares at $272,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 0.46%, with 0.28% for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $232.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.