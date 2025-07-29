CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBRE is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CBRE is 295.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBRE on July 29, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

CBRE stock’s latest price update

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE: CBRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.94% in comparison to its previous close of $146.56, however, the company has experienced a 11.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for CBRE (CBRE) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2025, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

CBRE’s Market Performance

CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen a 11.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.55% gain in the past month and a 31.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CBRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.91% for CBRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CBRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CBRE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $152 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRE reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for CBRE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CBRE, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

CBRE Trading at 18.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.51% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +13.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRE rose by +11.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.65. In addition, CBRE Group Inc saw 48.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRE starting from Caplan Lindsey S, who sold 1,935 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Caplan Lindsey S now owns 20,131 shares of CBRE Group Inc, valued at $270,900 using the latest closing price.

Caplan Lindsey S, the Chief Accounting Officer of CBRE Group Inc, sold 1,497 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Caplan Lindsey S is holding 28,211 shares at $209,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for CBRE Group Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.15%, with 4.07% for asset returns.

Based on CBRE Group Inc (CBRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.