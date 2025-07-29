Castellum Inc (CTM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -3.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CTM is 61.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTM on July 29, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

CTM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) has dropped by -5.04% compared to previous close of $1.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-14 that VIENNA, Va., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) (the “Company” and “Castellum”), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services and solutions company focused on the federal government, releases this letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Glen Ives.

CTM’s Market Performance

Castellum Inc (CTM) has experienced a -3.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.57% rise in the past month, and a 22.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.94% for CTM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for CTM’s stock, with a 42.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTM Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM fell by -3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +605.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2565. In addition, Castellum Inc saw 685.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from WRIGHT JAY O, who sold 259,400 shares at the price of $1.07 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, WRIGHT JAY O now owns 9,023,673 shares of Castellum Inc, valued at $277,558 using the latest closing price.

Fuller Mark C, the Director of Castellum Inc, sold 500,000 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Fuller Mark C is holding 6,613,659 shares at $524,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc stands at -0.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -36.17%, with -19.67% for asset returns.

Based on Castellum Inc (CTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Castellum Inc (CTM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.