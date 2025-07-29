Carnival plc ADR (CUK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.59x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CUK is 145.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CUK was 2.14M shares.

CUK stock’s latest price update

Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.74% compared to its previous closing price of $27.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Iconic Stars Join Princess Cruises’ Celebration at Sea Featuring Meet & Greets with Original Cast, Plus Exclusive Performances by Charo FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.

CUK’s Market Performance

Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has experienced a -1.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month, and a 57.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for CUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for CUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.47% for the last 200 days.

CUK Trading at 13.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUK fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.85. In addition, Carnival plc ADR saw 72.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUK starting from Bernstein David, who sold 105,010 shares at the price of $22.84 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Bernstein David now owns 140,053 shares of Carnival plc ADR, valued at $2,398,533 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival plc ADR stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 30.02%, with 5.01% for asset returns.

Based on Carnival plc ADR (CUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.23 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival plc ADR (CUK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.