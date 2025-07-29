Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRBU is 80.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRBU on July 29, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

CRBU stock’s latest price update

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU)’s stock price has decreased by -14.19% compared to its previous closing price of $2.29. However, the company has seen a -17.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-25 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Caribou (CRBU) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

CRBU’s Market Performance

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has seen a -17.09% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 55.95% gain in the past month and a 154.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for CRBU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.37% for CRBU stock, with a simple moving average of 33.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CRBU by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for CRBU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on June 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to CRBU, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

CRBU Trading at 36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +137.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBU fell by -15.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, Caribou Biosciences Inc saw -19.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBU starting from Haurwitz Rachel E., who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Haurwitz Rachel E. now owns 3,369,395 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc, valued at $20,400 using the latest closing price.

MCCLUNG BARBARA G, the Chief Legal Officer of Caribou Biosciences Inc, sold 3,564 shares at $1.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21 ’25, which means that MCCLUNG BARBARA G is holding 443,502 shares at $4,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.62% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Caribou Biosciences Inc stands at -19.55%. The total capital return value is set at -0.67%. Equity return is now at value -52.76%, with -43.46% for asset returns.

Based on Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-166.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.