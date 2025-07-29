Campbells Co (CPB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) has decreased by -1.29% when compared to last closing price of $32.66. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has elected Mary Alice Dorrance Malone Jr. as a member of the Board. Malone, 42, is the Founder and Chief Brand Director of Malone Souliers, an international luxury fashion brand. “We are pleased to welcome Mary Alice to Campbell’s Board of Directors,” said Keith R. McLoughlin, Chair of the Board. “Mary Alice’s unique blend of creative, analytical and entrepreneurial experien.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) Right Now?

Campbells Co (NASDAQ: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.30x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CPB is 196.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.54% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of CPB was 4.93M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB stock saw an increase of 4.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.13% and a quarterly increase of -11.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Campbells Co (CPB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.65% for CPB’s stock, with a -17.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPB reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for CPB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to CPB, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

CPB Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.41. In addition, Campbells Co saw -30.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Brawley Charles A. III, the EVP, Gen Counsel, and Corp Sec of Campbells Co, sold 2,498 shares at $40.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Brawley Charles A. III is holding 37,590 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbells Co stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 11.67%, with 3.02% for asset returns.

Based on Campbells Co (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Campbells Co (CPB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.