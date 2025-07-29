Cameco Corp (CCJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) has dropped by -0.58% compared to previous close of $79.6. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Cameco is set to post sharply higher Q2 revenues and EPS, but an earnings beat may remain out of reach.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 194.40x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 1.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCJ is 433.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.25% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on July 29, 2025 was 5.48M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ’s stock has seen a 2.67% increase for the week, with a 6.29% rise in the past month and a 79.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for Cameco Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.82% for CCJ’s stock, with a 46.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCJ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CCJ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CCJ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $65 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CCJ Trading at 16.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.50. In addition, Cameco Corp saw 70.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 3.93%, with 2.62% for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $789.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corp (CCJ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.