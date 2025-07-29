Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) Stock Experiences 10.89% Monthly Change

In the past week, TECH stock has gone up by 16.47%, with a monthly gain of 10.89% and a quarterly surge of 16.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Bio-Techne Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.35% for TECH stock, with a simple moving average of -6.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) is above average at 71.37x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TECH is 154.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TECH on July 29, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

TECH stock’s latest price update

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ: TECH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39% in relation to its previous close of $58.78. However, the company has experienced a 16.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-28 that Bio-Techne Corporation is a market leader in life science reagents, well positioned for long-term growth in cell and gene therapeutics and organoid solutions. Despite strong fundamentals and recurring revenue, near-term risks from NIH funding cuts and U.S.-China tariffs are not fully priced in. My DCF analysis suggests TECH stock is overvalued, with a fair value of $48 per share versus current high multiples; I initiate with a Sell rating.

Analysts’ Opinion of TECH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TECH stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TECH by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TECH in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $65 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TECH reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for TECH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

TECH Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECH rose by +16.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.54. In addition, Bio-Techne Corp saw -24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TECH starting from Herr Amy E., who sold 1,280 shares at the price of $49.77 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Herr Amy E. now owns 1,976 shares of Bio-Techne Corp, valued at $63,705 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TECH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bio-Techne Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.53%, with 4.91% for asset returns.

Based on Bio-Techne Corp (TECH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $310.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bio-Techne Corp (TECH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.