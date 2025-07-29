Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.15%relation to previous closing price of $113.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.46% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-21 that Kostas Biliouris, BMO Capital Markets biotech analyst, joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss the latest details on Sarepta after the company declined the FDA’s request to halt shipments of its gene therapy.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Right Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for BMO is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BMO is 721.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for BMO on July 29, 2025 was 612.08K shares.

BMO’s Market Performance

The stock of Bank of Montreal (BMO) has seen a -1.46% decrease in the past week, with a 3.71% rise in the past month, and a 18.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for BMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.32% for BMO stock, with a simple moving average of 13.42% for the last 200 days.

BMO Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -1.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.53. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 9.88%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 25.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.