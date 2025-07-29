ATIF Holdings Ltd (ZBAI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of ATIF Holdings Ltd (ZBAI) has seen a -22.82% decrease in the past week, with a 23.02% gain in the past month, and a -57.89% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.62% for ZBAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.00% for ZBAI’s stock, with a -56.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ZBAI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZBAI is at -0.84.

The public float for ZBAI is 12.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.91% of that float. The average trading volume for ZBAI on July 29, 2025 was 3.51M shares.

ZBAI stock’s latest price update

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ZBAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.91% compared to its previous closing price of $0.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZBAI Trading at -31.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.93%, as shares surge +21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBAI fell by -22.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4456. In addition, ATIF Holdings Ltd saw -54.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.8% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for ATIF Holdings Ltd stands at -7.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -90.50%, with -86.69% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 31.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ATIF Holdings Ltd (ZBAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.