Assessing the Risk and Potential of Veru Inc’s (VERU) Stock

The stock of Veru Inc (VERU) has seen a -12.56% decrease in the past week, with a -14.29% drop in the past month, and a -4.87% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for VERU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.03% for VERU stock, with a simple moving average of -21.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VERU is at -0.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VERU is 119.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.41% of that float. The average trading volume for VERU on July 29, 2025 was 2.54M shares.

VERU stock’s latest price update

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.07% compared to its previous closing price of $0.52. However, the company has seen a -12.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that MIAMI, FL, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cardiometabolic and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company will be participating in one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat presentation with investors at the 2025 BTIG Virtual Biotech Conference taking place from July 29-30, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VERU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VERU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on May 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERU reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for VERU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 28th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VERU, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

VERU Trading at -14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERU fell by -12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5799. In addition, Veru Inc saw -47.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERU starting from Rankowitz Michael L, who purchased 95,279 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Rankowitz Michael L now owns 195,279 shares of Veru Inc, valued at $52,432 using the latest closing price.

Rankowitz Michael L, the Director of Veru Inc, purchased 54,721 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19 ’25, which means that Rankowitz Michael L is holding 250,000 shares at $31,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.54% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veru Inc stands at -3.43%. The total capital return value is set at -1.39%. Equity return is now at value -88.03%, with -55.83% for asset returns.

Based on Veru Inc (VERU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -126.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-36.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Veru Inc (VERU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.