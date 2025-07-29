Applovin Corp (APP) Stock Observes 14.85% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Applovin Corp (APP) has seen a 3.72% increase in the past week, with a 8.76% gain in the past month, and a 27.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for APP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.73% for APP’s stock, with a 14.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) is above average at 65.55x. The 36-month beta value for APP is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for APP is 211.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. The average trading volume of APP on July 29, 2025 was 5.83M shares.

APP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) has dropped by -2.14% compared to previous close of $370.96. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that I am upgrading AppLovin (APP) to ‘Strong Buy’ as its financial growth far outpaces its modest 2025 share price appreciation. APP’s valuation is highly attractive, with strong revenue and EPS growth, bullish earnings revisions, and a forward P/E ratio that justifies current multiples. Upcoming Q2 earnings look bullish due to positive EPS revisions and strategic divestments, positioning APP for improved long-term profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of APP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for APP by listing it as a “Sector Outperform”. The predicted price for APP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $430 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APP reach a price target of $350. The rating they have provided for APP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to APP, setting the target price at $375 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

APP Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APP rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.51. In addition, Applovin Corp saw 376.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APP starting from Messing Barbara, who sold 1,500 shares at the price of $382.46 back on Jun 11 ’25. After this action, Messing Barbara now owns 9,510 shares of Applovin Corp, valued at $573,692 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.43% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Applovin Corp stands at 0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.51%. Equity return is now at value 287.44%, with 35.00% for asset returns.

Based on Applovin Corp (APP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Applovin Corp (APP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.