Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS)’s stock price has soared by 1.12% in relation to previous closing price of $18.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WALTHAM, Mass., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) as the first treatment for C3 glomerulopathy (C3G) or primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in patients 12 years of age and older, to reduce proteinuria. C3G and primary IC-MPGN are rare kidney diseases, affecting 5,000 people in the United States.1

Is It Worth Investing in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) Right Now?

APLS has 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APLS is 103.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APLS on July 29, 2025 was 2.43M shares.

APLS’s Market Performance

APLS stock saw an increase of -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.78% and a quarterly increase of 5.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.84% for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.84% for APLS’s stock, with a -23.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for APLS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for APLS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $52 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLS reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for APLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 09th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to APLS, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

APLS Trading at 2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.30%, as shares surge +9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLS fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -51.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLS starting from Francois Cedric, who sold 19,725 shares at the price of $20.21 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, Francois Cedric now owns 331,605 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $398,735 using the latest closing price.

Watson David O., the General Counsel of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $19.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 16 ’25, which means that Watson David O. is holding 128,730 shares at $97,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.24% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -103.82%, with -27.29% for asset returns.

Based on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-154.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.