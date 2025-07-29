Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has seen a 11.12% increase in the past week, with a 34.89% gain in the past month, and a 62.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for HOUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.22% for HOUS stock, with a simple moving average of 33.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOUS is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HOUS is 103.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOUS on July 29, 2025 was 996.46K shares.

HOUS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS) has surged by 7.57% when compared to previous closing price of $4.69, but the company has seen a 11.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.33 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOUS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HOUS by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for HOUS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOUS, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

HOUS Trading at 31.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +38.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOUS rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Anywhere Real Estate Inc saw 11.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HOUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Anywhere Real Estate Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value -6.84%, with -1.84% for asset returns.

Based on Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $262.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.