Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (SCNI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SCNI) is above average at 0.39x. The 36-month beta value for SCNI is also noteworthy at 1.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SCNI is 0.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SCNI on July 29, 2025 was 402.95K shares.

SCNI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SCNI) has jumped by 12.21% compared to previous close of $2.05. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that New data builds on award-winning research and confirms efficacy and safety of PC111 across in-vitro, ex-vivo, and in-vivo humanized models JERUSALEM, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products and providing boutique CDMO services, announced the publication of a new peer-reviewed article in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment validating the disease-modifying potential of PC111, a first-in-class human anti-Fas Ligand monoclonal antibody.

SCNI’s Market Performance

SCNI’s stock has fallen by -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.89% and a quarterly drop of -5.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.80% for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for SCNI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.84% for the last 200 days.

SCNI Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCNI rose by +3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR saw -38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.56% for the present operating margin

-0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR stands at 3.51%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value 138.38%, with 24.20% for asset returns.

Based on Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (SCNI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd ADR (SCNI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.