Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)

The 36-month beta value for BTDR is also noteworthy at 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BTDR is 84.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.08% of that float. The average trading volume of BTDR on July 29, 2025 was 4.98M shares.

BTDR stock’s latest price update

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ: BTDR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.09% compared to its previous closing price of $14.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that – Joined the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes as of June 30, 2025- SEALMINER A3 series almost ready for mass production- Increased self-mining hashrate by 21% to 16.5 EH/s on continued deployment of SEALMINERs

BTDR’s Market Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has seen a -7.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.63% gain in the past month and a 35.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.92% for BTDR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.34% for BTDR’s stock, with a 2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTDR stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BTDR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BTDR in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $13 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTDR reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for BTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 19th, 2025.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to BTDR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on October 09th of the previous year.

BTDR Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +20.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTDR fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.56. In addition, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co saw 40.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co stands at -0.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -32.09%, with -16.62% for asset returns.

Based on Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-502.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.