Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AHG is -0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AHG is 22.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AHG on July 29, 2025 was 34.44K shares.

AHG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has decreased by -10.00% when compared to last closing price of $2.0.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-02-18 that QINGDAO, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) (hereinafter referred to as “Akso Health,” “the Company,” or “we”) announced today its integration of DeepSeek’s advanced artificial intelligence technology. This initiative aims to further enhance AI-powered medical consultation, optimize healthcare resource allocation, and provide users with more precise and efficient medical services.

AHG’s Market Performance

AHG’s stock has fallen by -11.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 46.34% and a quarterly rise of 31.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.12% for Akso Health Group ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for AHG’s stock, with a 42.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHG Trading at 17.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.62%, as shares surge +48.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 74.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.58% for the present operating margin

0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -3.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -6.43%, with -5.75% for asset returns.

Based on Akso Health Group ADR (AHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.