Zscaler Inc (ZS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.95relation to previous closing price of 232.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-15 that While seemingly everyone loves talking about the dramatic advancements in technology in recent years, investors ought to consider the caboose of this freight train: cybersecurity stocks. No, it’s not the sexiest idea to bring to the table.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 0.85.

The public float for ZS is 87.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on January 18, 2024 was 1.98M shares.

ZS’s Market Performance

The stock of Zscaler Inc (ZS) has seen a -0.41% decrease in the past week, with a 4.13% rise in the past month, and a 30.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for ZS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for ZS’s stock, with a 44.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZS Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $221.66. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from BLASING KAREN, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $210.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, BLASING KAREN now owns 31,873 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $1,472,164 using the latest closing price.

Sinha Amit, the Director of Zscaler Inc, sale 3,680 shares at $224.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Sinha Amit is holding 31,280 shares at $825,361 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Equity return is now at value -27.07, with -5.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.