What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pagerduty Inc’s (PD) Stock

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (PD) has gone up by 14.20% for the week, with a 11.21% rise in the past month and a 24.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.15% for PD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.49% for PD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PD is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for PD is 86.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.28% of that float. The average trading volume of PD on January 18, 2024 was 1.72M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has decreased by -0.77 when compared to last closing price of 26.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that members of its management team will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 17th at 3:45pm ET. A live webcast and replay will be available for a limited time on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. About PagerDuty PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $30 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PD Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +11.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.78. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw 11.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from Wilson Howard, who sale 33,782 shares at the price of $25.68 back on Jan 10. After this action, Wilson Howard now owns 511,565 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $867,522 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of Pagerduty Inc, sale 1,104 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 175,983 shares at $24,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Equity return is now at value -36.97, with -9.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.