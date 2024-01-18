What Recent Market Trends Mean for Nucor Corp.’s (NUE) Stock

In the past week, NUE stock has gone up by 1.16%, with a monthly decline of -1.05% and a quarterly surge of 13.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Nucor Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.62% for NUE stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) is 8.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUE is 1.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NUE is 244.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On January 18, 2024, NUE’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

NUE) stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.02 in relation to its previous close of 170.80. However, the company has experienced a 1.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-17 that Nucor (NUE) closed the most recent trading day at $169.05, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $210 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

NUE Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -2.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.40. In addition, Nucor Corp. saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Jellison Douglas J, who sale 11,491 shares at the price of $176.83 back on Dec 20. After this action, Jellison Douglas J now owns 127,615 shares of Nucor Corp., valued at $2,031,954 using the latest closing price.

Gangestad Nicholas C, the Director of Nucor Corp., purchase 1,000 shares at $176.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Gangestad Nicholas C is holding 1,000 shares at $176,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Equity return is now at value 26.07, with 15.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nucor Corp. (NUE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.