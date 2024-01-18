WestRock Co (WRK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 41.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that CBT, BROS, WRK, ROCK and CBOE have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on January 15, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in WestRock Co (NYSE: WRK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for WRK is 253.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRK on January 18, 2024 was 2.48M shares.

WRK’s Market Performance

WRK stock saw a decrease of -4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.16% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for WestRock Co (WRK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for WRK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

WRK Trading at 0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.01. In addition, WestRock Co saw -2.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Co, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Equity return is now at value -15.35, with -5.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WestRock Co (WRK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.