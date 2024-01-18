Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 62.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-11 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) Right Now?

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WAL is at 1.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for WAL is 107.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.70% of that float. The average trading volume for WAL on January 18, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

WAL’s Market Performance

WAL’s stock has seen a -2.66% decrease for the week, with a -6.12% drop in the past month and a 34.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for Western Alliance Bancorp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.38% for WAL stock, with a simple moving average of 38.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WAL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $61 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WAL Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAL fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.34. In addition, Western Alliance Bancorp saw -5.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAL starting from LATTA ROBERT P, who sale 5,370 shares at the price of $56.07 back on Dec 11. After this action, LATTA ROBERT P now owns 2,996 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp, valued at $301,096 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD, the Director of Western Alliance Bancorp, purchase 2,475 shares at $25.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD is holding 2,475 shares at $63,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAL

Equity return is now at value 16.11, with 1.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.