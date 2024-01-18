Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRPX is 1.38.

The public float for VRPX is 8.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRPX on January 18, 2024 was 280.42K shares.

VRPX) stock’s latest price update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2022-03-15 that Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar with Nanomerics Ltd, providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax has completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats).

VRPX’s Market Performance

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen a -3.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 24.81% gain in the past month and a -61.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.62% for VRPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.28% for VRPX’s stock, with a -59.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRPX Trading at -35.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares sank -23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRPX fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3223. In addition, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -6.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRPX

Equity return is now at value -105.00, with -74.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRPX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.