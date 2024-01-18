Veradigm Inc (MDRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.71.

The public float for MDRX is 107.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MDRX on January 18, 2024 was 1.48M shares.

The stock price of Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) has plunged by -5.01 when compared to previous closing price of 9.38, but the company has seen a -17.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Veradigm’s (MDRX) acquisition of Koha Health will likely enhance its ability to deliver efficient revenue cycle services by incorporating Musculoskeletal Medicine specialty subject matter expertise.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX’s stock has fallen by -17.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly drop of -34.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for Veradigm Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.24% for MDRX’s stock, with a -28.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDRX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MDRX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MDRX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

MDRX Trading at -21.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX fell by -17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Veradigm Inc saw -15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Veradigm Inc, valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Veradigm Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.