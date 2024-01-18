Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) is above average at 18.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.

The public float for VNDA is 55.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNDA on January 18, 2024 was 935.29K shares.

VNDA) stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 3.76. However, the company has experienced a -9.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Kevin Moran – SVP, CFO and Treasurer Dr. Mihael Polymeropoulos – President, CEO and Chairman Tim Williams – General Counsel Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree, and I will be your conference operator today.

VNDA’s Market Performance

VNDA’s stock has fallen by -9.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.34% and a quarterly drop of -14.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.49% for VNDA stock, with a simple moving average of -28.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on February 25, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VNDA Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA fell by -9.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -10.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Wijkstrom Joakim, who sale 3,724 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Aug 21. After this action, Wijkstrom Joakim now owns 113,816 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $21,748 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 6,500 shares at $6.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 29,328 shares at $39,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Equity return is now at value 2.22, with 1.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.