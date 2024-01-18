Understanding the 3.63% Volatility Levels of Flywire Corp’s (FLYW) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Flywire Corp (FLYW) has gone down by -8.33% for the week, with a -13.41% drop in the past month and a -30.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.63% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.52% for FLYW stock, with a simple moving average of -29.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FLYW is also noteworthy at 0.93.

The public float for FLYW is 115.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.85% of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on January 18, 2024 was 1.66M shares.

FLYW) stock’s latest price update

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 20.30. However, the company has seen a -8.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that 2023 was dominated by the Magnificent Seven stocks, which has left investors wondering how much higher mega-cap stocks can go. Investors worry that growth is nearing a peak or perhaps reversing.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -12.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -13.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW fell by -8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.36. In addition, Flywire Corp saw -12.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 2,161 shares at the price of $21.78 back on Dec 08. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 142,332 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $47,075 using the latest closing price.

Ellis Michael G, the Chief Financial Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 3,394 shares at $23.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Ellis Michael G is holding 337,004 shares at $78,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Equity return is now at value -1.76, with -1.35 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.