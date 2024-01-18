UGI Corp.’s (UGI) Stock: A -7.32% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of UGI Corp. (UGI) has seen a -8.43% decrease in the past week, with a -3.87% drop in the past month, and a 2.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for UGI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.32% for UGI’s stock, with a -13.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for UGI is 208.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGI on January 18, 2024 was 1.93M shares.

UGI) stock’s latest price update

UGI Corp. (NYSE: UGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 22.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that VALLEY FORGE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #EarningsCall–UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) will announce the results of its first fiscal quarter earnings after the market closes on January 31, 2024. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, February 1. Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/events-and-presenta.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $27 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

UGI Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, UGI Corp. saw -9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Perreault Roger, who purchase 3,565 shares at the price of $27.98 back on May 24. After this action, Perreault Roger now owns 41,125 shares of UGI Corp., valued at $99,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Equity return is now at value -28.74, with -9.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UGI Corp. (UGI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.