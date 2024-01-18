Twilio Inc’s (TWLO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Twilio Inc (TWLO) has gone down by -1.15% for the week, with a -5.03% drop in the past month and a 25.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.89% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.50% for TWLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TWLO is 171.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on January 18, 2024 was 2.88M shares.

TWLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 72.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-17 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts can pre-register.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $82 based on the research report published on January 12, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TWLO Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.66. In addition, Twilio Inc saw -5.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 3,025 shares at the price of $68.48 back on Jan 05. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 168,795 shares of Twilio Inc, valued at $207,138 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Dana, the Chief Legal Officer, Secretary of Twilio Inc, sale 754 shares at $68.05 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that Wagner Dana is holding 132,122 shares at $51,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Equity return is now at value -8.58, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twilio Inc (TWLO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.