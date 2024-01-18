Trading Update: Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) Stock Endures 5.99% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has seen a -11.00% decrease in the past week, with a -14.44% drop in the past month, and a -46.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for AUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.67% for AUMN’s stock, with a -77.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Co (AMEX: AUMN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 0.43.

The public float for AUMN is 11.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume for AUMN on January 18, 2024 was 699.81K shares.

The stock of Golden Minerals Co (AMEX: AUMN) has increased by 5.93 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-07-10 that The most oversold stocks in the materials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

AUMN Trading at -14.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN fell by -11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5017. In addition, Golden Minerals Co saw -14.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Equity return is now at value -197.66, with -77.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golden Minerals Co (AUMN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.