TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.02 in relation to its previous close of 64.48. However, the company has experienced a -3.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2024-01-17 that Paul Sankey, Sankey Research, joins ‘Fast Money’ to talk the energy sector, pressure on crude oil prices, where to invest in the space and more.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) is above average at 7.94x. The 36-month beta value for TTE is also noteworthy at 0.74.

The public float for TTE is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on January 18, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stock saw a decrease of -3.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for TTE stock, with a simple moving average of 0.04% for the last 200 days.

TTE Trading at -5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.00. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw -6.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 16.77, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.