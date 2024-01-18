Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is above average at 14.24x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.

The public float for TD is 1.79B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TD on January 18, 2024 was 3.14M shares.

TD) stock’s latest price update

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 59.61. However, the company has seen a -4.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that TD Bank’s proposed acquisition of First Horizon Bank was scuttled by U.S. regulators. The bank is expecting to see a sizable fine related to that regulatory decision.

TD’s Market Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has seen a -4.63% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.06% decline in the past month and a -0.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for TD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.28% for TD stock, with a simple moving average of -2.93% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD fell by -4.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.90. In addition, Toronto Dominion Bank saw -8.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 9.84, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.