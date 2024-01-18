The Impact of Market Fluctuations on OneMain Holdings Inc’s (OMF) Stock

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has gone down by -7.82% for the week, with a -5.95% drop in the past month and a 17.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for OMF.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.40% for OMF’s stock, with a 10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 8.38x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.

The public float for OMF is 119.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMF on January 18, 2024 was 1.05M shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.02 compared to its previous closing price of 47.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-17 that NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, plans to report its fourth quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The earnings release will be available on OneMain’s investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com.

OMF Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.84. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.