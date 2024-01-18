The -13.88% Decline of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has gone down by -14.23% for the week, with a -11.20% drop in the past month and a 36.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.00% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.86% for TNDM’s stock, with a -10.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The public float for TNDM is 64.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. On January 18, 2024, the average trading volume of TNDM was 1.68M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has plunged by -5.49 when compared to previous closing price of 25.51, but the company has seen a -14.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Tandem Diabetes’ (TNDM) t:slim X2 is the first AID system to be integrated with Abbott’s Freestyle Libre 2 Plus sensor.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TNDM Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -15.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from Allen Dick, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Nov 27. After this action, Allen Dick now owns 19,962 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $94,778 using the latest closing price.

Vosseller Leigh, the EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 6,200 shares at $15.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Vosseller Leigh is holding 11,860 shares at $95,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Equity return is now at value -56.66, with -20.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.