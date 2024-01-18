TEGNA Inc (TGNA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, TGNA stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly decline of -0.20% and a quarterly surge of 5.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for TEGNA Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) is 5.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGNA is 0.55.

The public float for TGNA is 194.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. On January 18, 2024, TGNA’s average trading volume was 2.11M shares.

TGNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TEGNA Inc (NYSE: TGNA) has plunged by -0.20 when compared to previous closing price of 15.34, but the company has seen a -1.80% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-15 that TEGNA (TGNA) and DIRECTV reach a new multi-year distribution agreement covering TGNA’s 64 owned stations in 51 Nielsen designated markets.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TGNA Trading at -0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, TEGNA Inc saw 0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGNA starting from Lougee David T, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $15.38 back on Nov 30. After this action, Lougee David T now owns 786,262 shares of TEGNA Inc, valued at $1,538,000 using the latest closing price.

Trelstad Lynn B., the EVP and COO, Media Operations of TEGNA Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $16.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Trelstad Lynn B. is holding 181,881 shares at $497,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Equity return is now at value 21.21, with 8.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TEGNA Inc (TGNA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.