Sysco Corp. (SYY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.31 in relation to its previous close of 74.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.16.

The public float for SYY is 503.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume for SYY on January 18, 2024 was 2.94M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY’s stock has seen a -1.20% decrease for the week, with a 0.63% rise in the past month and a 15.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for Sysco Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $73 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYY Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.31. In addition, Sysco Corp. saw 2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,200 shares at the price of $71.76 back on Nov 22. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 12,782 shares of Sysco Corp., valued at $157,872 using the latest closing price.

Russell Neil, the SVP, Corp. Affairs and CAO of Sysco Corp., sale 219 shares at $69.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Russell Neil is holding 25,154 shares at $15,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Equity return is now at value 111.56, with 7.95 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corp. (SYY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.