Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) is above average at 113.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for CXM is 119.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CXM on January 18, 2024 was 2.39M shares.

CXM stock's latest price update

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM)'s stock price has plunge by -1.31% in relation to previous closing price of 12.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.39% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) offers a cloud-based unified customer experience management (unified-CXM) platform. As a member of the business services sector, Sprinklr enables companies to manage all their customer interactions for all touchpoints and channels in one place to improve customer satisfaction and foster loyalty.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a -1.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.33% rise in the past month, and a -12.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for CXM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.48% for CXM’s stock, with a -10.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXM Trading at -9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.97. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw 0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Sarin Manish, who sale 60,651 shares at the price of $12.01 back on Jan 11. After this action, Sarin Manish now owns 644,946 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $728,419 using the latest closing price.

Battery Partners IX, LLC, the 10% Owner of Sprinklr Inc, sale 50,000 shares at $12.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Battery Partners IX, LLC is holding 158,154 shares at $600,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Equity return is now at value 5.03, with 2.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.