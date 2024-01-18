Sonos Inc (SONO) Stock Sees a-3.50 Decrease

The stock of Sonos Inc (SONO) has gone down by -8.39% for the week, with a -12.67% drop in the past month and a 34.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for SONO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.49% for SONO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SONO is also noteworthy at 1.95.

The public float for SONO is 116.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.75% of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on January 18, 2024 was 2.39M shares.

SONO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) has decreased by -3.50 when compared to last closing price of 15.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-17 that SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 the company will report financial results for the first quarter ended December 30, 2023. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports. The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the resul.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SONO Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO fell by -8.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coles Joanna, who sale 905 shares at the price of $16.30 back on Jan 03. After this action, Coles Joanna now owns 15,723 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $14,752 using the latest closing price.

Coles Joanna, the Director of Sonos Inc, sale 905 shares at $15.66 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Coles Joanna is holding 16,628 shares at $14,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Sonos Inc (SONO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.