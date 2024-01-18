Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SMAR stock has gone down by -0.34%, with a monthly gain of 3.63% and a quarterly surge of 8.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Smartsheet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for SMAR’s stock, with a 9.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SMAR is at 0.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SMAR is 130.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.69% of that float. The average trading volume for SMAR on January 18, 2024 was 1.21M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) has dropped by -2.20 compared to previous close of 47.83. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.5% in Smartsheet (SMAR). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $63 based on the research report published on January 11, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SMAR Trading at 5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.01. In addition, Smartsheet Inc saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 7,632 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Jan 02. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 12,733 shares of Smartsheet Inc, valued at $356,365 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc, sale 2,247 shares at $47.10 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 14,376 shares at $105,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Equity return is now at value -26.89, with -12.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.