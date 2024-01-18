Should You Invest in SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SLG is at 1.67.

The public float for SLG is 64.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.22% of that float. The average trading volume for SLG on January 18, 2024 was 1.72M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has decreased by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 44.59. However, the company has seen a -5.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-09 that Office REITs are facing challenges as the hybrid work model becomes more popular, leading to downsizing and increased vacancies. Major companies like Charles Schwab, Johnson & Johnson, Dropbox, and Microsoft have already downsized their office spaces. Office REITs like Boston Properties, Kilroy Realty, City Office REIT, and SL Green are experiencing negative cash spreads and declining occupancy rates, indicating more trouble ahead.

SLG’s Market Performance

SLG’s stock has fallen by -5.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.42% and a quarterly rise of 20.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of 30.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $47 based on the research report published on January 16, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SLG Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.53. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from MATHIAS ANDREW W, who sale 176,960 shares at the price of $32.08 back on Nov 02. After this action, MATHIAS ANDREW W now owns 6,049 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $5,676,877 using the latest closing price.

BURTON EDWIN T III, the Director of SL Green Realty Corp., sale 6,800 shares at $34.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that BURTON EDWIN T III is holding 89 shares at $233,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Equity return is now at value -10.32, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.