Should You Invest in Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Now?

Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GDDY is at 1.12.

The public float for GDDY is 140.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.03% of that float. The average trading volume for GDDY on January 18, 2024 was 1.54M shares.

The stock of Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 104.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that GoDaddy’s (GDDY) innovative Email Automation solution helps small businesses strengthen their digital marketing efforts.

GDDY’s Market Performance

GDDY’s stock has risen by 3.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.96% and a quarterly rise of 41.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Godaddy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.13% for GDDY stock, with a simple moving average of 33.36% for the last 200 days.

GDDY Trading at 7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDDY rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.85. In addition, Godaddy Inc saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDDY starting from McCaffrey Mark, who sale 505 shares at the price of $102.47 back on Jan 03. After this action, McCaffrey Mark now owns 77,158 shares of Godaddy Inc, valued at $51,747 using the latest closing price.

Chen Roger, the Chief Operating Officer of Godaddy Inc, sale 4,000 shares at $105.22 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Chen Roger is holding 153,716 shares at $420,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Godaddy Inc (GDDY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.