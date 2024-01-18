Should You Invest in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.20.

The public float for ADI is 494.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for ADI on January 18, 2024 was 3.19M shares.

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26 in relation to its previous close of 187.79. However, the company has experienced a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-16 that AMFPF, ADI and AVNS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on January 16, 2024.

ADI’s Market Performance

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a -2.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month, and a 7.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for ADI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.05% for ADI’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $200 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

ADI Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.49. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -6.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from ROCHE VINCENT, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $197.07 back on Jan 02. After this action, ROCHE VINCENT now owns 5,713 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $1,970,700 using the latest closing price.

CHAMPY JAMES, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 8,460 shares at $200.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that CHAMPY JAMES is holding 6,371 shares at $1,698,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.